1754 Belshire Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,440sq ft townhome has updated kitchen cabinets, Stainless appliances, natural tile surrounds in the Master and Full Bathroom, and ceiling fans in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms.



All living areas and full size washer/dryer connections are downstairs with a half bath and all bedrooms are upstairs with a full and master bath.



Ample fenced backyard with patio.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/757964



Security Deposit - $1,650



Rental qualification requirements:

Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount

Two years on same job; At least in same industry

600+ credit score

No Evictions or Broken Leases

No Criminal Convictions

Pet friendly (25 pound limit)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.