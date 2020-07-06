Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1753 Overland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1753 Overland Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1753 Overland Street
1753 Overland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1753 Overland Street, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Charming home that features an over sized lot with Mature trees and 2 storage building in the backyard along with a nice deck for entertaining
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1753 Overland Street have any available units?
1753 Overland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1753 Overland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Overland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Overland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 Overland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1753 Overland Street offer parking?
No, 1753 Overland Street does not offer parking.
Does 1753 Overland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 Overland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Overland Street have a pool?
No, 1753 Overland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1753 Overland Street have accessible units?
No, 1753 Overland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Overland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 Overland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 Overland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 Overland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University