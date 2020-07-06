Rent Calculator
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:52 AM
1 of 24
1741 Kachina Lodge Road
1741 Kachina Lodge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1741 Kachina Lodge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice home in a great location is ready for you to move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1741 Kachina Lodge Road have any available units?
1741 Kachina Lodge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1741 Kachina Lodge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Kachina Lodge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Kachina Lodge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Kachina Lodge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1741 Kachina Lodge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Kachina Lodge Road offers parking.
Does 1741 Kachina Lodge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Kachina Lodge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Kachina Lodge Road have a pool?
No, 1741 Kachina Lodge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Kachina Lodge Road have accessible units?
No, 1741 Kachina Lodge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Kachina Lodge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 Kachina Lodge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 Kachina Lodge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 Kachina Lodge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
