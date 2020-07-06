All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1741 Canyon Ridge Street

1741 Canyon Ridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Canyon Ridge Street, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bath! Unique rental with swimming pool conveniently located close to 35 and 820!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Canyon Ridge Street have any available units?
1741 Canyon Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Canyon Ridge Street have?
Some of 1741 Canyon Ridge Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Canyon Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Canyon Ridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Canyon Ridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Canyon Ridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1741 Canyon Ridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Canyon Ridge Street offers parking.
Does 1741 Canyon Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Canyon Ridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Canyon Ridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 1741 Canyon Ridge Street has a pool.
Does 1741 Canyon Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 1741 Canyon Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Canyon Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 Canyon Ridge Street has units with dishwashers.

