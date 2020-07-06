1740 Cedar Tree Drive

Amenities

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in north Fort Worth with split bedrooms, island kitchen, separate tub & shower in master, walk in closets, privacy fenced back yard with storage shed available for tenant use. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1395.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

