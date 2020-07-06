All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1740 Cedar Tree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1740 Cedar Tree Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:51 PM

1740 Cedar Tree Drive

1740 Cedar Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1740 Cedar Tree Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in north Fort Worth with split bedrooms, island kitchen, separate tub & shower in master, walk in closets, privacy fenced back yard with storage shed available for tenant use. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1395.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Cedar Tree Drive have any available units?
1740 Cedar Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1740 Cedar Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Cedar Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Cedar Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Cedar Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1740 Cedar Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Cedar Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 1740 Cedar Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Cedar Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Cedar Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 1740 Cedar Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Cedar Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1740 Cedar Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Cedar Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 Cedar Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 Cedar Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 Cedar Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University