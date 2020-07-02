All apartments in Fort Worth
1728 E Davis Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

1728 E Davis Ave

1728 Davis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Davis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southeast Kingdom

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOMES COMING SOON!
.
.
.
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 E Davis Ave have any available units?
1728 E Davis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 E Davis Ave have?
Some of 1728 E Davis Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 E Davis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1728 E Davis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 E Davis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 E Davis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1728 E Davis Ave offer parking?
No, 1728 E Davis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1728 E Davis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 E Davis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 E Davis Ave have a pool?
No, 1728 E Davis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1728 E Davis Ave have accessible units?
No, 1728 E Davis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 E Davis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 E Davis Ave has units with dishwashers.

