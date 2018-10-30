All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1725 Bunch Drive
1725 Bunch Drive

1725 Bunch Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

1725 Bunch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Historic Carver Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2cp home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Bunch Drive have any available units?
1725 Bunch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Bunch Drive have?
Some of 1725 Bunch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Bunch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Bunch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Bunch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Bunch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1725 Bunch Drive offer parking?
No, 1725 Bunch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Bunch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Bunch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Bunch Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Bunch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Bunch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Bunch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Bunch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Bunch Drive has units with dishwashers.

