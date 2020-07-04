All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:02 AM

1720 Birdell Street

1720 Birdell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Birdell Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathroom, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths; brushed nickel lighting fixtures; average HERS score of 62.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Birdell Street have any available units?
1720 Birdell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Birdell Street have?
Some of 1720 Birdell Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Birdell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Birdell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Birdell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Birdell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Birdell Street offer parking?
No, 1720 Birdell Street does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Birdell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Birdell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Birdell Street have a pool?
No, 1720 Birdell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Birdell Street have accessible units?
No, 1720 Birdell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Birdell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Birdell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

