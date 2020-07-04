1720 Birdell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathroom, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths; brushed nickel lighting fixtures; average HERS score of 62.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.