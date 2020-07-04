All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 10 2019 at 6:07 PM

1717 Dillard Street

1717 Dillard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Dillard Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New 2 Bedroom 1 bath Home with One Car Garage and Yard! Open concept living and kitchen area, lots of storage, Granite Counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. Available NOW!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Dillard Street have any available units?
1717 Dillard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Dillard Street have?
Some of 1717 Dillard Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Dillard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Dillard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Dillard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Dillard Street is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Dillard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Dillard Street offers parking.
Does 1717 Dillard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Dillard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Dillard Street have a pool?
No, 1717 Dillard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Dillard Street have accessible units?
No, 1717 Dillard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Dillard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Dillard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

