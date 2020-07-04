All apartments in Fort Worth
1712 Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Liberty Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; exterior shutters; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Liberty St have any available units?
1712 Liberty St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Liberty St have?
Some of 1712 Liberty St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Liberty St currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Liberty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Liberty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Liberty St is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Liberty St offer parking?
No, 1712 Liberty St does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Liberty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Liberty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Liberty St have a pool?
No, 1712 Liberty St does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Liberty St have accessible units?
No, 1712 Liberty St does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Liberty St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Liberty St has units with dishwashers.

