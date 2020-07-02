1709 East Tucker Street

Amenities
New 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Yard! Open concept living and kitchen area, lots of storage, Granite Counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. Includes key-less entry. Pre Leasing Now!
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Smoking: No
Year Built: 2019
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.