All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1709 Dillard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1709 Dillard St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

1709 Dillard St

1709 Dillard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1709 Dillard Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy starÂ® dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Dillard St have any available units?
1709 Dillard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Dillard St have?
Some of 1709 Dillard St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Dillard St currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Dillard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Dillard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Dillard St is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Dillard St offer parking?
No, 1709 Dillard St does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Dillard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Dillard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Dillard St have a pool?
No, 1709 Dillard St does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Dillard St have accessible units?
No, 1709 Dillard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Dillard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Dillard St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bottle House on Main
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University