1708 Wind Star Way
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:19 AM

1708 Wind Star Way

1708 Wind Star Way · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Wind Star Way, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Wind Star Way have any available units?
1708 Wind Star Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1708 Wind Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Wind Star Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Wind Star Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Wind Star Way is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Wind Star Way offer parking?
No, 1708 Wind Star Way does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Wind Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Wind Star Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Wind Star Way have a pool?
No, 1708 Wind Star Way does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Wind Star Way have accessible units?
No, 1708 Wind Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Wind Star Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Wind Star Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Wind Star Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Wind Star Way does not have units with air conditioning.

