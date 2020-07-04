All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 16824 Pinery Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
16824 Pinery Way
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:26 AM

16824 Pinery Way

16824 Pinery Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16824 Pinery Way, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,376 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4918096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16824 Pinery Way have any available units?
16824 Pinery Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 16824 Pinery Way have?
Some of 16824 Pinery Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16824 Pinery Way currently offering any rent specials?
16824 Pinery Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16824 Pinery Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16824 Pinery Way is pet friendly.
Does 16824 Pinery Way offer parking?
Yes, 16824 Pinery Way offers parking.
Does 16824 Pinery Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16824 Pinery Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16824 Pinery Way have a pool?
Yes, 16824 Pinery Way has a pool.
Does 16824 Pinery Way have accessible units?
No, 16824 Pinery Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16824 Pinery Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16824 Pinery Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University