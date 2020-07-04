All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:52 AM

16420 Red River Lane

16420 Red River Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16420 Red River Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16420 Red River Lane have any available units?
16420 Red River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 16420 Red River Lane have?
Some of 16420 Red River Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16420 Red River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16420 Red River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16420 Red River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16420 Red River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 16420 Red River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16420 Red River Lane offers parking.
Does 16420 Red River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16420 Red River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16420 Red River Lane have a pool?
No, 16420 Red River Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16420 Red River Lane have accessible units?
No, 16420 Red River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16420 Red River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16420 Red River Lane has units with dishwashers.

