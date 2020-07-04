Rent Calculator
1637 Baxter Springs Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM
1637 Baxter Springs Drive
1637 Baxter Springs Drive
Report This Listing
Location
1637 Baxter Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1637 Baxter Springs Drive have any available units?
1637 Baxter Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1637 Baxter Springs Drive have?
Some of 1637 Baxter Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1637 Baxter Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Baxter Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Baxter Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Baxter Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1637 Baxter Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 1637 Baxter Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1637 Baxter Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Baxter Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Baxter Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1637 Baxter Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Baxter Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1637 Baxter Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Baxter Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 Baxter Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
