All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1636 Scarlet Crown Dr
Last updated February 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

1636 Scarlet Crown Dr

1636 Scarlet Crown Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1636 Scarlet Crown Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=9GnXsDdVMP&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr have any available units?
1636 Scarlet Crown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Scarlet Crown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr offer parking?
No, 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr have a pool?
No, 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr have accessible units?
No, 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1636 Scarlet Crown Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University