Fort Worth, TX
1636 Grassy View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1636 Grassy View Drive

1636 Grassy View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Grassy View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,503 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood and tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Grassy View Drive have any available units?
1636 Grassy View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Grassy View Drive have?
Some of 1636 Grassy View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Grassy View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Grassy View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Grassy View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 Grassy View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1636 Grassy View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1636 Grassy View Drive offers parking.
Does 1636 Grassy View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Grassy View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Grassy View Drive have a pool?
No, 1636 Grassy View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Grassy View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1636 Grassy View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Grassy View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 Grassy View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

