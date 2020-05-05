All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:24 AM

1628 Lloyd Avenue

1628 Lloyd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Lloyd Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; exterior shutters; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Lloyd Avenue have any available units?
1628 Lloyd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Lloyd Avenue have?
Some of 1628 Lloyd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Lloyd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Lloyd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Lloyd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 Lloyd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1628 Lloyd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1628 Lloyd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1628 Lloyd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Lloyd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Lloyd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1628 Lloyd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Lloyd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1628 Lloyd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Lloyd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 Lloyd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

