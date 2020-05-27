All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1628 Canterbury Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1628 Canterbury Circle
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:13 PM

1628 Canterbury Circle

1628 Canterbury Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1628 Canterbury Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Brentwood-Oak Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offering approx 1800 square feet of living space. Stunning kitchen, two living areas and a large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have any available units?
1628 Canterbury Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1628 Canterbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Canterbury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Canterbury Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Canterbury Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Canterbury Circle offers parking.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Canterbury Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have a pool?
No, 1628 Canterbury Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 1628 Canterbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Canterbury Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 Canterbury Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University