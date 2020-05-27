Rent Calculator
1628 Canterbury Circle
1628 Canterbury Circle
1628 Canterbury Circle
·
Location
1628 Canterbury Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Brentwood-Oak Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offering approx 1800 square feet of living space. Stunning kitchen, two living areas and a large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have any available units?
1628 Canterbury Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1628 Canterbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Canterbury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Canterbury Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Canterbury Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Canterbury Circle offers parking.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Canterbury Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have a pool?
No, 1628 Canterbury Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 1628 Canterbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Canterbury Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 Canterbury Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 Canterbury Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
