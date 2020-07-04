All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1624 Oakland Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1624 Oakland Boulevard
Last updated March 26 2020 at 5:10 AM

1624 Oakland Boulevard

1624 Oakland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1624 Oakland Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Oakland Boulevard have any available units?
1624 Oakland Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1624 Oakland Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Oakland Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Oakland Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Oakland Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Oakland Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Oakland Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1624 Oakland Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Oakland Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Oakland Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1624 Oakland Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1624 Oakland Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1624 Oakland Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Oakland Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Oakland Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Oakland Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 Oakland Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University