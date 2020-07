Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful apartment above a DRs office in the Medical District and just blocks from the exciting Magnolia area. Beautiful wood floors, stainless steel appliances, with washer and dryer included. Large open living, dining and kitchen area. Quiet living in a great area. Water is included with rent. One pet only and must be approved by the Owner. Leasing Guidelines in supplements. $50 app fee for 18 years and older. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!