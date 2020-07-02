All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1615 Alston Avenue
1615 Alston Avenue

Location

1615 Alston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Efficiency apartment with private entrance located in the Historic District. (Water, Electric, Gas and Lawn Care Paid by Landlord). Move-In-Ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Alston Avenue have any available units?
1615 Alston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1615 Alston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Alston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Alston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Alston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1615 Alston Avenue offer parking?
No, 1615 Alston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Alston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Alston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Alston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1615 Alston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Alston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1615 Alston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Alston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Alston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Alston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Alston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

