All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1612 Stalcup Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1612 Stalcup Road
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:12 AM

1612 Stalcup Road

1612 Stalcup Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1612 Stalcup Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Stalcup Road have any available units?
1612 Stalcup Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Stalcup Road have?
Some of 1612 Stalcup Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Stalcup Road currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Stalcup Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Stalcup Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Stalcup Road is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Stalcup Road offer parking?
No, 1612 Stalcup Road does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Stalcup Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Stalcup Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Stalcup Road have a pool?
No, 1612 Stalcup Road does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Stalcup Road have accessible units?
No, 1612 Stalcup Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Stalcup Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Stalcup Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University