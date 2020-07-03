16113 Hollyhill Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

WONDERFUL 4-2-2 one story home in Cul-de-sac in Northwest ISD - Open floor plan with split bedrooms - 2 living areas - fireplace - formal dining and eat-in kitchen - large bedrooms and 4th bedroom could be a study - Work bench inside garage - Elementary school in neighborhood - Easy access to I35W & Hwy 114 and Texas Motor Speedway!! Tenant to verify schools