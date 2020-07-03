All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 16113 Hollyhill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
16113 Hollyhill Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

16113 Hollyhill Court

16113 Hollyhill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16113 Hollyhill Court, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL 4-2-2 one story home in Cul-de-sac in Northwest ISD - Open floor plan with split bedrooms - 2 living areas - fireplace - formal dining and eat-in kitchen - large bedrooms and 4th bedroom could be a study - Work bench inside garage - Elementary school in neighborhood - Easy access to I35W & Hwy 114 and Texas Motor Speedway!! Tenant to verify schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16113 Hollyhill Court have any available units?
16113 Hollyhill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 16113 Hollyhill Court have?
Some of 16113 Hollyhill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16113 Hollyhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
16113 Hollyhill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16113 Hollyhill Court pet-friendly?
No, 16113 Hollyhill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 16113 Hollyhill Court offer parking?
Yes, 16113 Hollyhill Court offers parking.
Does 16113 Hollyhill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16113 Hollyhill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16113 Hollyhill Court have a pool?
No, 16113 Hollyhill Court does not have a pool.
Does 16113 Hollyhill Court have accessible units?
No, 16113 Hollyhill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16113 Hollyhill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16113 Hollyhill Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University