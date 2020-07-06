1609 Wilson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully updated 3-2-2 in Ft Worth! New paint, new carpet, new stainless appliances, new blinds, nice layout, spacious rooms, WI closets, great community amenities & so much more! Entry opens to a large family room w fabulous built-ins & a gas log fireplace with accent lighting. Pretty laminate flooring leads you to a lovely dining area w a decorative chandelier. Kitchen has new appliances including BI microwave, stove & dishwasher. Generous sized master has double doors that open to a private patio. Other bedrooms lead to a private courtyard. Pretty colors, oversized garage, sprinkler system, community pool & tennis, conveniently located to hwys, Golf Course and Lake Arlington! 1 dog under 30 lbs considered