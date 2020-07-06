All apartments in Fort Worth
1609 Wilson Road

1609 Wilson Road · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Wilson Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully updated 3-2-2 in Ft Worth! New paint, new carpet, new stainless appliances, new blinds, nice layout, spacious rooms, WI closets, great community amenities & so much more! Entry opens to a large family room w fabulous built-ins & a gas log fireplace with accent lighting. Pretty laminate flooring leads you to a lovely dining area w a decorative chandelier. Kitchen has new appliances including BI microwave, stove & dishwasher. Generous sized master has double doors that open to a private patio. Other bedrooms lead to a private courtyard. Pretty colors, oversized garage, sprinkler system, community pool & tennis, conveniently located to hwys, Golf Course and Lake Arlington! 1 dog under 30 lbs considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Wilson Road have any available units?
1609 Wilson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Wilson Road have?
Some of 1609 Wilson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Wilson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Wilson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Wilson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Wilson Road is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Wilson Road offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Wilson Road offers parking.
Does 1609 Wilson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Wilson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Wilson Road have a pool?
Yes, 1609 Wilson Road has a pool.
Does 1609 Wilson Road have accessible units?
No, 1609 Wilson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Wilson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Wilson Road has units with dishwashers.

