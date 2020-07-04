1608 Saxony Road

Lovely 3 bedroom brick home in Ridgmar. Large shade trees cover this lot with a huge backyard perfect for family fun. Home has been given a modern update with new kitchen and updated bathrooms and wood floors throughout. Foundatin work has lifetime transferable warranty.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
