1608 Saxony Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom brick home in Ridgmar. Large shade trees cover this lot with a huge backyard perfect for family fun. Home has been given a modern update with new kitchen and updated bathrooms and wood floors throughout. Foundatin work has lifetime transferable warranty.