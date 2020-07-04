All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1608 Saxony Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom brick home in Ridgmar. Large shade trees cover this lot with a huge backyard perfect for family fun. Home has been given a modern update with new kitchen and updated bathrooms and wood floors throughout. Foundatin work has lifetime transferable warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Saxony Road have any available units?
1608 Saxony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Saxony Road have?
Some of 1608 Saxony Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Saxony Road currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Saxony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Saxony Road pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Saxony Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1608 Saxony Road offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Saxony Road offers parking.
Does 1608 Saxony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Saxony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Saxony Road have a pool?
No, 1608 Saxony Road does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Saxony Road have accessible units?
No, 1608 Saxony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Saxony Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Saxony Road has units with dishwashers.

