Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1608 E Hattie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1608 E Hattie Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1608 E Hattie Street
1608 East Hattie Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1608 East Hattie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Southside
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled historic Southside 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Open-concept kitchen, dining and living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 E Hattie Street have any available units?
1608 E Hattie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1608 E Hattie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 E Hattie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 E Hattie Street pet-friendly?
No, 1608 E Hattie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1608 E Hattie Street offer parking?
No, 1608 E Hattie Street does not offer parking.
Does 1608 E Hattie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 E Hattie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 E Hattie Street have a pool?
No, 1608 E Hattie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1608 E Hattie Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 E Hattie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 E Hattie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 E Hattie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 E Hattie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 E Hattie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University