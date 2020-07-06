Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1608 Desperado Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1608 Desperado Road
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1608 Desperado Road
1608 Desperado Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1608 Desperado Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge
Amenities
new construction
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
new construction
TENANT IN PLACE ON A 2 YEAR LEASE. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF FUNDS BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 Desperado Road have any available units?
1608 Desperado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1608 Desperado Road currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Desperado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Desperado Road pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Desperado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1608 Desperado Road offer parking?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Desperado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Desperado Road have a pool?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Desperado Road have accessible units?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Desperado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Desperado Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University