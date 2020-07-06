All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:43 AM

1608 Desperado Road

1608 Desperado Road · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Desperado Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

new construction
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
new construction
TENANT IN PLACE ON A 2 YEAR LEASE. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF FUNDS BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Desperado Road have any available units?
1608 Desperado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1608 Desperado Road currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Desperado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Desperado Road pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Desperado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1608 Desperado Road offer parking?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Desperado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Desperado Road have a pool?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Desperado Road have accessible units?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Desperado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Desperado Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Desperado Road does not have units with air conditioning.

