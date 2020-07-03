1605 Rialto Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 Bedroom Home Completely Renovated with Laminate flooring throughout! No carpet in this one!! Tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms*Newer back door*Newer Gutters*Covered Patio*Updated Light Fixtures*Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms*Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances*Newer sink and faucet*Newer paint throughout home*Newer baseboards*Pristine condition*Sprinkler System*