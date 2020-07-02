Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2
1605 5th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1605 5th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gated 16 unit apartment complex located in desirable Fairmount neighborhood just minutes from downtown Fort Worth.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 have any available units?
1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 offer parking?
No, 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 have a pool?
No, 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 have accessible units?
No, 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 5th Avenue Unit: 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University