1601 Washington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute Fairmount cottage just 2 blocks from Magnolia. Large cover front and back porches. Electric kitchen with metal cabinets and fun colors. 2 big bedrooms and large office with built-in desk. Decorative fireplace and gorgeous built-ins in the dining room. Ready for move-in!!