1601 Washington Avenue
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:06 PM

1601 Washington Avenue

1601 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Washington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute Fairmount cottage just 2 blocks from Magnolia. Large cover front and back porches. Electric kitchen with metal cabinets and fun colors. 2 big bedrooms and large office with built-in desk. Decorative fireplace and gorgeous built-ins in the dining room. Ready for move-in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Washington Avenue have any available units?
1601 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1601 Washington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1601 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1601 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1601 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1601 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

