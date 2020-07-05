All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1601 Queens Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1601 Queens Brook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 Queens Brook Lane

1601 Queens Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1601 Queens Brook Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Queens Brook Lane have any available units?
1601 Queens Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Queens Brook Lane have?
Some of 1601 Queens Brook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Queens Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Queens Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Queens Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Queens Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1601 Queens Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Queens Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 1601 Queens Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Queens Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Queens Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 1601 Queens Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Queens Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1601 Queens Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Queens Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Queens Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University