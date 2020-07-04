Rent Calculator
1600 Wiseman Avenue
1600 Wiseman Avenue
1600 Wiseman Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1600 Wiseman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home located is a well established Fort Worth neighborhood.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have any available units?
1600 Wiseman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1600 Wiseman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Wiseman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Wiseman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
