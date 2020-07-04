All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1600 Wiseman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1600 Wiseman Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:39 PM

1600 Wiseman Avenue

1600 Wiseman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1600 Wiseman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home located is a well established Fort Worth neighborhood.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have any available units?
1600 Wiseman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1600 Wiseman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Wiseman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Wiseman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Wiseman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Wiseman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University