15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

1 year New Popular 1 Story 4-2-2 Floor plan built by D.R. Horton with a Stunning high ceiling Family Room. Extended tiled Entry, formal Dining, optional Study-4th Bedroom. Spacious Living with cast Stone Corner Fireplace, Gas Logs & Starter. Large Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Gas Cooktop & nice sized Pantry. Split Bedroom arrangement with large Private Owner's Retreat, dual sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower & Walk-In Closet. Tiled Wet areas, covered back Patio, entertain in fenced backyard. Enjoy community pool in summer and playground all year round and the convenience of the short walking distance to schools.