Fort Worth, TX
15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:38 PM

15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive

15721 Buffalo Nickel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15721 Buffalo Nickel Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
1 year New Popular 1 Story 4-2-2 Floor plan built by D.R. Horton with a Stunning high ceiling Family Room. Extended tiled Entry, formal Dining, optional Study-4th Bedroom. Spacious Living with cast Stone Corner Fireplace, Gas Logs & Starter. Large Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Gas Cooktop & nice sized Pantry. Split Bedroom arrangement with large Private Owner's Retreat, dual sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower & Walk-In Closet. Tiled Wet areas, covered back Patio, entertain in fenced backyard. Enjoy community pool in summer and playground all year round and the convenience of the short walking distance to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive have any available units?
15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive have?
Some of 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive offers parking.
Does 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive has a pool.
Does 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15721 BUFFALO NICKEL Drive has units with dishwashers.

