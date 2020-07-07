All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 15720 Prairie Grass Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
15720 Prairie Grass Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:52 PM

15720 Prairie Grass Lane

15720 Prairie Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15720 Prairie Grass Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Impeccably kept describes this like new home built in 2018  located in master planned golf course community severed by NORTHWEST ISD awaits you. 1 Story 4-2-2 with open concept Floor plan & 4th Bedroom opt Study. Northwest ISD! Upgraded light fixtures , WiFi enabled thermostat, lighting controls, gas starter Fireplace, lrg Kitchen w Granite CT, SS appliances,Breakfast Bar Island, Pantry,Frigidaire appliances, ample cabinets & bright Dining ,Split Bedrooms with lrg priv Master,dual Vanities,Garden Tub,separate Shower & big W-I Closet.Covered Patio,Large Backyard . Prime Location Convenient to I-35W,Hwy 114 & Alliance Town Square, Shopping and Dinning.Community Pool,Park,walking trails and Much more to see !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15720 Prairie Grass Lane have any available units?
15720 Prairie Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15720 Prairie Grass Lane have?
Some of 15720 Prairie Grass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15720 Prairie Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15720 Prairie Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15720 Prairie Grass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15720 Prairie Grass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 15720 Prairie Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15720 Prairie Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 15720 Prairie Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15720 Prairie Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15720 Prairie Grass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15720 Prairie Grass Lane has a pool.
Does 15720 Prairie Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 15720 Prairie Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15720 Prairie Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15720 Prairie Grass Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University