15720 Prairie Grass Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Impeccably kept describes this like new home built in 2018 located in master planned golf course community severed by NORTHWEST ISD awaits you. 1 Story 4-2-2 with open concept Floor plan & 4th Bedroom opt Study. Northwest ISD! Upgraded light fixtures , WiFi enabled thermostat, lighting controls, gas starter Fireplace, lrg Kitchen w Granite CT, SS appliances,Breakfast Bar Island, Pantry,Frigidaire appliances, ample cabinets & bright Dining ,Split Bedrooms with lrg priv Master,dual Vanities,Garden Tub,separate Shower & big W-I Closet.Covered Patio,Large Backyard . Prime Location Convenient to I-35W,Hwy 114 & Alliance Town Square, Shopping and Dinning.Community Pool,Park,walking trails and Much more to see !!!