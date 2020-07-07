15720 Prairie Grass Lane

Amenities
Impeccably kept describes this like new home built in 2018 located in master planned golf course community severed by NORTHWEST ISD awaits you. 1 Story 4-2-2 with open concept Floor plan & 4th Bedroom opt Study. Northwest ISD! Upgraded light fixtures , WiFi enabled thermostat, lighting controls, gas starter Fireplace, lrg Kitchen w Granite CT, SS appliances,Breakfast Bar Island, Pantry,Frigidaire appliances, ample cabinets & bright Dining ,Split Bedrooms with lrg priv Master,dual Vanities,Garden Tub,separate Shower & big W-I Closet.Covered Patio,Large Backyard . Prime Location Convenient to I-35W,Hwy 114 & Alliance Town Square, Shopping and Dinning.Community Pool,Park,walking trails and Much more to see !!!