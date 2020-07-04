All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 15636 Wheelhorse Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
15636 Wheelhorse Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15636 Wheelhorse Trail

15636 Wheelhorse Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15636 Wheelhorse Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bed, 3 bath, 3018 sq. ft. 2 story home in Roanoake, TX. Open and spacious floor plan. Amazing kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Huge master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Game room up! Covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15636 Wheelhorse Trail have any available units?
15636 Wheelhorse Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15636 Wheelhorse Trail have?
Some of 15636 Wheelhorse Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15636 Wheelhorse Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15636 Wheelhorse Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15636 Wheelhorse Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 15636 Wheelhorse Trail is pet friendly.
Does 15636 Wheelhorse Trail offer parking?
No, 15636 Wheelhorse Trail does not offer parking.
Does 15636 Wheelhorse Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15636 Wheelhorse Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15636 Wheelhorse Trail have a pool?
No, 15636 Wheelhorse Trail does not have a pool.
Does 15636 Wheelhorse Trail have accessible units?
No, 15636 Wheelhorse Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15636 Wheelhorse Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 15636 Wheelhorse Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University