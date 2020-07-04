Rent Calculator
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:12 AM
15604 Landing Creek Lane
Location
15604 Landing Creek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 1 story floor plan with office or 2nd living area. Granite counters, upgraded cabinets, gas range. NWISD, Byron Nelson High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15604 Landing Creek Lane have any available units?
15604 Landing Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15604 Landing Creek Lane have?
Some of 15604 Landing Creek Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15604 Landing Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15604 Landing Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15604 Landing Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15604 Landing Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 15604 Landing Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15604 Landing Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 15604 Landing Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15604 Landing Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15604 Landing Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 15604 Landing Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15604 Landing Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 15604 Landing Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15604 Landing Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15604 Landing Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
