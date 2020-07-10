1559 Milam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This open concept home boast of all the updates a family could want, solid flooring throughout home, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL/BLACK appliances, ample storage in kitchen, large family room. Large Master bedroom, split bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout home. Large fenced backyard great for entertaining friends and family. Close to restaurants, shopping interstate 820/30



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.