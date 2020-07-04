All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 18 2019 at 3:52 PM

1559 Milam Street

1559 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Location

1559 Milam Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This open concept home boast of all the updates a family could want, solid flooring throughout home, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL/BLACK appliances, ample storage in kitchen, large family room. Large Master bedroom, split bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout home. Large fenced backyard great for entertaining friends and family. Close to restaurants, shopping

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 Milam Street have any available units?
1559 Milam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1559 Milam Street have?
Some of 1559 Milam Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1559 Milam Street currently offering any rent specials?
1559 Milam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 Milam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1559 Milam Street is pet friendly.
Does 1559 Milam Street offer parking?
No, 1559 Milam Street does not offer parking.
Does 1559 Milam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 Milam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 Milam Street have a pool?
No, 1559 Milam Street does not have a pool.
Does 1559 Milam Street have accessible units?
No, 1559 Milam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 Milam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1559 Milam Street does not have units with dishwashers.

