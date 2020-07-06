All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1532 Milmo Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Highland Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,614 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Milmo Drive have any available units?
1532 Milmo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Milmo Drive have?
Some of 1532 Milmo Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Milmo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Milmo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Milmo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 Milmo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1532 Milmo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Milmo Drive offers parking.
Does 1532 Milmo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Milmo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Milmo Drive have a pool?
No, 1532 Milmo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Milmo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1532 Milmo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Milmo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Milmo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

