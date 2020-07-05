All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 15317 Mallard Creek Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
15317 Mallard Creek Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

15317 Mallard Creek Street

15317 Mallard Creek St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15317 Mallard Creek St, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Seventeen Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful, energy star rating home, offers hardwood floors, granite counters, large kitchen island, & a cozy floor plan. Master, 3 bedrooms, office, utility room, & full bathroom down; large game room, bedroom 5, & full bathroom up. Each bathroom features ceramic tile & granite countertops. The community is golf cart friendly & offers several ponds for fishing, walking trails, two community pools, & easy access to highways. Very close to schools, Hawaiian Falls, & Old Town Roanoke, The Unique Dining Capital of Texas. NO PETS & HOA fees paid by owner. Lawn care and maintenance included!! Home is also for sale. See MLS 14068710.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15317 Mallard Creek Street have any available units?
15317 Mallard Creek Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15317 Mallard Creek Street have?
Some of 15317 Mallard Creek Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15317 Mallard Creek Street currently offering any rent specials?
15317 Mallard Creek Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15317 Mallard Creek Street pet-friendly?
No, 15317 Mallard Creek Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 15317 Mallard Creek Street offer parking?
Yes, 15317 Mallard Creek Street offers parking.
Does 15317 Mallard Creek Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15317 Mallard Creek Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15317 Mallard Creek Street have a pool?
Yes, 15317 Mallard Creek Street has a pool.
Does 15317 Mallard Creek Street have accessible units?
No, 15317 Mallard Creek Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15317 Mallard Creek Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15317 Mallard Creek Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University