Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1531 Cozy Drive

1531 Cozy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Cozy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Ederville Park Townhomes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a really nice town home community & property is very well maintained. The Ederville town homes are so very close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. The property is in Fort Worth ISD. (Must verify schools) All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen, Living Area, & Half Bath is downstairs. Unit has a one car garage. ***All applications must be accompanied with 30 days worth of pay stubs & copies of all Drivers Licence or ID. If you have pets please have breed & weight info also upload a picture for the property owners to review.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Cozy Drive have any available units?
1531 Cozy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Cozy Drive have?
Some of 1531 Cozy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Cozy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Cozy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Cozy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 Cozy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1531 Cozy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Cozy Drive offers parking.
Does 1531 Cozy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Cozy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Cozy Drive have a pool?
No, 1531 Cozy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Cozy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1531 Cozy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Cozy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Cozy Drive has units with dishwashers.

