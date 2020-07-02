1531 Cozy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a really nice town home community & property is very well maintained. The Ederville town homes are so very close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. The property is in Fort Worth ISD. (Must verify schools) All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen, Living Area, & Half Bath is downstairs. Unit has a one car garage. ***All applications must be accompanied with 30 days worth of pay stubs & copies of all Drivers Licence or ID. If you have pets please have breed & weight info also upload a picture for the property owners to review.