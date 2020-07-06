1529 Woodhall Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice two story corner lot home. Living room with fireplace and dining room down with laminate floors. Kitchen with ceramic tile floors. Converted garage is 4th bedroom down. Upstairs has Master bedroom plus two other bedrooms. Fenced back yard.