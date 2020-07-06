1529 Woodhall Way

Nice two story corner lot home. Living room with fireplace and dining room down with laminate floors. Kitchen with ceramic tile floors. Converted garage is 4th bedroom down. Upstairs has Master bedroom plus two other bedrooms. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
