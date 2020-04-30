Rent Calculator
1520 Berckmans Road
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:08 PM
1520 Berckmans Road
1520 Berckmans Rd
No Longer Available
Location
1520 Berckmans Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Newly Built 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Study home ready to move in, easy access to I30 and 820
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1520 Berckmans Road have any available units?
1520 Berckmans Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1520 Berckmans Road have?
Some of 1520 Berckmans Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1520 Berckmans Road currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Berckmans Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Berckmans Road pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Berckmans Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1520 Berckmans Road offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Berckmans Road offers parking.
Does 1520 Berckmans Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Berckmans Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Berckmans Road have a pool?
No, 1520 Berckmans Road does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Berckmans Road have accessible units?
No, 1520 Berckmans Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Berckmans Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Berckmans Road has units with dishwashers.
