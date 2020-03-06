1517 Whispering Cove Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage is now available for move-in! The living room has vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and a kitchen island! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard with open patio deck is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com..

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.