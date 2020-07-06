All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1517 Creekstone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1517 Creekstone Court
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:56 PM

1517 Creekstone Court

1517 Creekstone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1517 Creekstone Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Creekstone Court have any available units?
1517 Creekstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Creekstone Court have?
Some of 1517 Creekstone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Creekstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Creekstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Creekstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Creekstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1517 Creekstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Creekstone Court offers parking.
Does 1517 Creekstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Creekstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Creekstone Court have a pool?
No, 1517 Creekstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Creekstone Court have accessible units?
No, 1517 Creekstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Creekstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Creekstone Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University