All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1512 Elaine Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1512 Elaine Place
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:42 PM

1512 Elaine Place

1512 Elaine Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1512 Elaine Place, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very cute recently remodeled with wood laminate floors and tile. Large bonus room, Large backyard centrally located near 820 and I35 W This is a must see wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Elaine Place have any available units?
1512 Elaine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1512 Elaine Place currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Elaine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Elaine Place pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Elaine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1512 Elaine Place offer parking?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Elaine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Elaine Place have a pool?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Elaine Place have accessible units?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Elaine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Elaine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University