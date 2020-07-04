Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1512 Elaine Place.
Fort Worth, TX
/
1512 Elaine Place
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:42 PM
1 of 9
1512 Elaine Place
1512 Elaine Place
No Longer Available
Location
1512 Elaine Place, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very cute recently remodeled with wood laminate floors and tile. Large bonus room, Large backyard centrally located near 820 and I35 W This is a must see wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1512 Elaine Place have any available units?
1512 Elaine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1512 Elaine Place currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Elaine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Elaine Place pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Elaine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1512 Elaine Place offer parking?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Elaine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Elaine Place have a pool?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Elaine Place have accessible units?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Elaine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Elaine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Elaine Place does not have units with air conditioning.
