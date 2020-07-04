Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:27 AM
1 of 7
1509 Wesleyan St.
1509 Wesleyan St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1509 Wesleyan St, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy space with hardwood floors. Refrigerator included along with water and gas. Window units and no w/d connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 Wesleyan St. have any available units?
1509 Wesleyan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1509 Wesleyan St. currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Wesleyan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Wesleyan St. pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Wesleyan St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1509 Wesleyan St. offer parking?
No, 1509 Wesleyan St. does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Wesleyan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Wesleyan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Wesleyan St. have a pool?
No, 1509 Wesleyan St. does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Wesleyan St. have accessible units?
No, 1509 Wesleyan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Wesleyan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Wesleyan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Wesleyan St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Wesleyan St. does not have units with air conditioning.
