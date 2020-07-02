1509 Park Place Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Fairmount
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
CHARMING with hardwood floors. Great location close to the hospital district, walking distance to great restaurants, bars and retail. Each unit has its own AC and heat. Water is allocated. Cute unit. MUST SEE!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 Park Place Avenue have any available units?
1509 Park Place Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1509 Park Place Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Park Place Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.