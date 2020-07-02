All apartments in Fort Worth
1509 Park Place Avenue

Location

1509 Park Place Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
CHARMING with hardwood floors. Great location close to the hospital district, walking distance to great restaurants, bars and retail. Each unit has its own AC and heat. Water is allocated. Cute unit. MUST SEE!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Park Place Avenue have any available units?
1509 Park Place Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1509 Park Place Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Park Place Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Park Place Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Park Place Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1509 Park Place Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Park Place Avenue offers parking.
Does 1509 Park Place Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Park Place Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Park Place Avenue have a pool?
No, 1509 Park Place Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Park Place Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1509 Park Place Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Park Place Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Park Place Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Park Place Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1509 Park Place Avenue has units with air conditioning.

